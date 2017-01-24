Mecosta County Bottled Water Plant Proposed Expansion Raises Concern with Local Group

"I can't even believe this is happening."

Plans for a multi-million dollar expansion at this bottled water company has some upset.

It's an idea causing environmental concerns.

Nestle Waters North America recently applied for a $36 million expansion with the DEQ.

It's a story we've followed closely for months.

The Stanwood Nestle Ice Mountain Water plant in Mecosta County wants to bottle more water drawn from a well in Evart.

The application, if accepted, would allow the company to draw 400 more gallons of water per minute from the White Pine Springs Well #101.

People living nearby worry about the environmental impact.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalists Derrick Larr and Charles Lupo continue our coverage after talking with those who came out to protest today.

---------------------------------------------------

Nestle Corporation says a facility expansion could add 20 new jobs.

But one group says pumping more water could hurt the environment and they want their voices heard.

The company says it's a plan that won't affect the environment.

"Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation" says the opposite.

"It's a statewide issue and it pertains to the amount of water that is coming out of the Great Lakes basin,” said Peggy Case, MCWC President.

The group's president says it's too much water taken from one place.

“The application before the DEQ, right now, is going to permit the nestle corporation to take 400 gallons a minute from one well,” Case said. “Every minute of every hour of every day. That's approximately 210 million gallons a year."

In a statement, Nestle Corporation says:

"We strive for full transparency in our operations and communications, which includes the ongoing discussions regarding our permit application with multiple stakeholders.

We live here in the Stanwood area and are dedicated to preserving local water resources for our community and future generations."

"I understand they want to protect their investment and what they've got going on,” said Jessica Dukessutherlend. “I'm a reasonable person but that's why I think that we need to have a truly independent research done to this."

The group calls for public hearings in Traverse City, Muskegon, Sault Ste. Marie and Evart...where the well is.

"I hope that the people are truly heard is what I really hope for because my daughter asks me all the time, why are they taking our water?” Dukessutherlend said. “That's a really fantastic question to have to answer."

Nestle Corporation says they will be holding a community open house from 6 pm to 8 pm on February 7th at the Osceola County Fairgrounds at 101 Recreation Avenue, Evart with more information.