Mason County Girl Found Safe, Father In Custody

A little girl is safe after a frantic search.

Her father did not return her to her foster care home Monday afternoon.

Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo was in foster care in Muskegon Monday.

That’s when Mason County deputies say her father, Mark Saporita-Fargo, had an unsupervised visit with her.

He never brought her back to the foster home.

Mason County Sheriff’s deputies quickly started searching for the pair.

Tuesday morning, Hailey and her father were found at a home in Hillsdale County.

9&10’s Taylor Jones spent the day getting to the bottom of what happened.

Hailey was found safe just before 11 Tuesday morning in Hillsdale County.

The Mason County Sheriff says she was then taken to the hospital for a checkup and is okay.

“This morning a citizen called the Hillsdale County Sheriff and told them they had thought they had seen the child and one of the adults at a residence near the town of Montgomery, Michigan. An MSP Trooper and Hillsdale Deputy responded to that wellbeing check and were happy to report they found Fargo and they returned Hailey too,” says Sheriff Kim Cole, Mason County.

Law enforcement, happy to report at a news conference Tuesday morning a little girl is safe after they say her father Mark Saporita-Fargo kidnapped her.

Fargo was supposed to be in court Tuesday for sex crimes.

“Mr. Fargo had been charged initially and was scheduled to stand trial on a charge of CSC in the third degree that involved an alleged matter occurring on Halloween in 2014 in Mason County involving a teenage victim,” says Paul Spaniola, Mason County Prosecuting Attorney.

Many wonder why he was able to have unsupervised visits with his daughter to begin with.

The Mason County prosecutor says it was approved by the foster care Hailey was staying in.

“There were no indications of any concerns during those visits. There had been supervised visits for several months prior to that. According to the worker, he had earned the ability for the unsupervised visits,” says Spaniola.

There also was question why there was no amber alert. The sheriff says they applied but were told it didn't meet the criteria. Instead they took to social media.

“We were advised that the criteria was not met for an amber alert so we decided to launch a post on our department Facebook page that had over 235 thousand views and over 45 hundred shares,” says Cole.

Saporita-Fargo is expected to be arraigned on the parental kidnapping charge Wednesday.

He still faces a jury trial for criminal sexual conduct.

However, Saparito-Fargo, does have a criminal past.

Here’s what we found.

Back in 1990 - he was sentenced to one year in prison for a break in.

In 1993 he was sentenced to at least 2 years in prison for drug crimes.

Over the years he spent time in jail for several misdemeanors.

He landed behind bars again in 2010 for breaking and entering.

He spent at least 2 years again in prison for those crimes.

Most recently he was set to stand trial Tuesday, accused of 3rd degree sex crimes.

The Mason County Sheriff's office says Jeffery Miller was also involved in the parental kidnapping case.

Deputies were looking for him for driving Mark and Hailey down to Muskegon to get his car.

The Mason County Sheriff says Miller met Mark in prison and that's how they know each other.

It’s not clear how he was arrested or where.