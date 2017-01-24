Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation Moves Forward After Building Purchase

Old Mission Peninsula School will have a new owner, now the transition work begins.

Monday night Traverse City Area Public Schools approved a $1.1 million purchase agreement from the Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation.

Now the foundation can look at the education aspect of running this school.

It also has to go through building inspections.

They've already got a head start.

President Allison O’Keefe says, “I spent a lot of my day yesterday fielding calls from people who want to get involved with educational experience so we're gathering all that knowledge all of that info and we're putting together a pretty sweet package.”

The foundation plans to have a community meeting in March to update the community and get their input.

The building will officially transfer to the foundation in July of 2018.