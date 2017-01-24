Mt. Pleasant Chase Leads Police Downtown After Drunk Driver

Police caught a man that led them on a drunken chase through downtown Mt. Pleasant, hopping curbs and speeding through fog.

Mt. Pleasant City Police say Cody Bantien, 26-year-old from Saugatuck, was driving strangely when they tried to stop him.

Their cameras caught everything that happened next.

The car chase started near Broadway and Mission Street, ending on Pickard early Sunday morning.

Dash cam video shows police trying to stop the car at the intersection.

He nearly hit an oncoming car as he sped up to nearly 80 miles per hour.

At one point, Bantien hit a curb, and continued with his trunk open.

Finally, after a few miles, one of the tires burst and he crashed into a ditch.

"The blessing in this one was it was 3 o'clock in the morning, not a lot of traffic on the roadway and then the fog, I think, played a role in him having to slow down because he couldn't see,” says Jeff Browne, Public Information Officer for Mt. Pleasant City Police.

Police say they found this knife in Bantien's pocket.

He told them he needed it to protect himself.

He's facing charges of drunk driving, fleeing police, carrying a concealed weapon and driving with a suspended license.