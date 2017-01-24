Glen Lake Community School Participates In Safe Driving Grant Program

The leading cause of teen deaths, car crashes.

Now an effort to prevent more tragedy on the road.

Ford Driving Skills for Life and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning awarded a $1,000 grant to 50 schools across the state.

It's all for students to create their own traffic safety campaigns.

More than five Northern Michigan schools will now be supporting Strive for a Safer Drive initiative.

Nine and Ten's Megan Woods has more details on what kind of difference the grant will make in one Leelanau County community.

“I think people maybe sometimes forget how stressful it is for a young driver to be out there in traffic.”

Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich is no stranger to teen car crashes.

“As we go from accident to accident it's stressful, it's cumulative, and its hard on the deputies, troopers officers whoever is involved.”

Students at Glen Lake Community School are also tired of seeing teen driving tragedies, it's what sparked their effort to fight distracted driving and apply for a grant.

Sophomore Chloe Nicholas says, “It's important for us because we've just noticed that it's unsafe for us on our school campus and that people should be taking it more seriously with distracted driving or speeding.”

While they may have plastered posters all over the school, their $1,000 grant allowed them to be creative.

Nicholas says, “So with the grant money so far we've purchased these bracelets that were passed out around our school and we have hats for people who complete a survey and then that shows you were taking the test and there are certificates that are going to be hung around the school for anyone that completes that survey.”

A campaign they hope will go beyond the average teenage driver.

Nicholas says, “The posters around our school definitely, middle schoolers and younger and even older high schoolers that can't drive yet, I know they're taking this home.”

Sheriff Borkovich says, “We're just proud of the school for taking the initiative to get involved. If we can reach out to some of the kids and some of the parents who are setting bad examples for the kids by texting in the car I think we’ll save lives in the future and I think it's well worth the effort.”

The campaign ends in March, but before then schools will send in a video of their campaign activities. The top five will win a cash prize of $500 to $1,500.

