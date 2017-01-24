Sault Ste. Marie New Meijer Plans to Hire 300 People, Job Application Assistance Available

A new Meijer is coming to Sault Ste. Marie and with it several hundred new jobs.

Meijer announced they are looking to fill about 300 positions from clerks to customer service to management.

Michigan Works! in the Eastern Upper Peninsula says they're working with Meijer to help people apply for jobs at job fairs twice a week starting next week.

With the recent closure of K-Mart and Family Fare in Sault Ste. Marie, it's a big opportunity to reduce unemployment.

"Especially with some of the recent turnovers, you know this is going to fill a lot of positions and put a lot of people to work in the region," Michigan Works! regional director Jeff Hagan said.

For information to apply, click here.

To sign up for one of the job fairs with Eastern U.P. Michigan Works! call 906-635-1752.