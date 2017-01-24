Sault Ste. Marie Police Looking For Man Accused Of Firing Gun Inside Home

Police are still searching for a man who fired a gun inside a home in Sault Ste. Marie.

Police say a man went in to the home on Carrie Street Saturday night and fired the one shot.

There was a person inside the house.

Police originally said they were looking for a truck in connection to the investigation, but when they found the driver and the truck, they said it wasn't their suspect.

Police say the shooter is a thin, younger man -- last seen wearing a black hat, hoodie and sunglasses.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.