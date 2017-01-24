Sault Ste. Marie Police Looking For Man Accused Of Firing Gun Inside Home

The man suspected of four armed robberies, including two in northern Michigan has been caught.
The man suspected of four armed robberies, including two in northern Michigan has been caught.
If you've ever wanted to buy a lighthouse, now is your chance.
If you've ever wanted to buy a lighthouse, now is your chance.
The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a drowning victim.
The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a drowning victim.
Support for a proposal that could legalize recreational use of marijuana in Michigan. First, it has to make it onto the ballot.
Support for a proposal that could legalize recreational use of marijuana in Michigan. First, it has to make it onto the ballot.
Enjoy all the island has to offer with a 2 night stay for 2 guests at the Grand Hotel! 9&10 News along with Grand Hotel, Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry, Mackinac Island Carriage Tours, Inc, Pink Pony at the Chippewa Hotel and Original Murdick's Fudge are coming together to give away a 2 day ...
Enjoy all the island has to offer with a 2 night stay for 2 guests at the Grand Hotel! 9&10 News along with Grand Hotel, Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry, Mackinac Island Carriage Tours, Inc, Pink Pony at the Chippewa Hotel and Original Murdick's Fudge are coming together to give away a 2 day ...
Car shoppers coming back for generations. It's one reason this man has sold thousands of cars. Dan Moriarty has worked at Don's Auto Clinic in Cadillac for 35 years. He hit a new milestone, selling 6,000 vehicles.
Car shoppers coming back for generations. It's one reason this man has sold thousands of cars. Dan Moriarty has worked at Don's Auto Clinic in Cadillac for 35 years. He hit a new milestone, selling 6,000 vehicles.
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile.
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile.
A barn fire at Riverwood Resort's golf course has closed down a popular road in Mt Pleasant.
A barn fire at Riverwood Resort's golf course has closed down a popular road in Mt Pleasant.
We know Northern Michigan is a beautiful place to live, but have you ever really gone exploring? There's a small island near Sault Ste. Marie that few have heard of, and now you can visit.
We know Northern Michigan is a beautiful place to live, but have you ever really gone exploring? There's a small island near Sault Ste. Marie that few have heard of, and now you can visit.
State police are searching for a missing downstate man they say could be in Northern Michigan.
State police are searching for a missing downstate man they say could be in Northern Michigan.