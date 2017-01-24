Sault Ste. Marie VA Clinic Connects Iron Mountain Doctors to Fit Veterans with Hearing Aids

"Being able to maybe hear people without turning around and going, 'what?'" Veteran Andrew Kauffman said.

Upper Peninsula veterans are beginning to hear better with technology connecting them to doctors hours away.

VA Clinic audiologists are using new tele-audiology technology that allows veterans to have an appointment in Sault Ste. Marie with doctors far away.

"You don't know what to expect. This was easy. It was very laid out," Kauffman said. "I mean, you can hear very well."

Andrew Kauffman, a Coast Guard veteran, started noticing ringing in his ears after more than four years spent around loud equipment.

"Just a combination of kind of everything," Kauffman said. "On the buoy deck you're working with of course loud noises and in the engine room."

Tuesday, instead of making the 10 hour round trip drive to see his doctors, they used tele-audiology technology to fit Kauffman with new hearing aids.

"I'm always looking or I'm going, 'what, what, what?' but as soon as they started coming on I could hear things in the room that I couldn't."

The doctors in Iron Mountain are able to use a camera to see the patient and they have control of a computer in the office to actually perform the hearing test all while the patient is in Sault Ste. Marie.

"It's amazing to be able to help our servicemen and women," doctor of audiology Tricia Suheski said. "We love that we can bring this service to somebody who may not be able to come all the way to Iron Mountain."

With more accessible service, the VA Clinic says more veterans are getting fitted with hearing aids they need.

"I'm very thankful for it. I appreciate what they do," Kauffman said. "I know they always say thanks for your service, but I can say the same thing to them. They've done a lot for me."

The VA Clinic in Iron Mountain hopes to connect even more VA clinics with the same service.