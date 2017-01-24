Man Charged With Assault, Stabbed Police Officer With A Pen In Emmet Co.

A tribal police officer is recovering after being stabbed in the chest and face with a pen and punched in the groin.

Court documents show Aaron Vorac and his wife were at the Odawa Casino Resort in Petoskey last Sunday.

The documents show his wife urinated in clothes and was denied anymore alcohol.

The couple then left the casino.

The two were not allowed back in after they left by casino staff and tribal police.

That's when court documents claim Vorac got into a fight with the officer and stabbed him with the pen.

Vorac is now charged with assaulting a federal officer in federal court.