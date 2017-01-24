Sleeping Bear Dunes Named One of World's Best Beaches By National Geographic

65 miles of national lakeshore in Northern Michigan is getting global attention.

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore ended 2016 with a record number of visitors.

And they’re starting off 2017 with a big nod from National Geographic.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson explain.

National Geographic recently came out with a list of the 21 best beaches in the world and one of them is right here in Northern Michigan.

“There are so many ways to experience the beaches here. There's something for every day of the week,” says Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Superintendent Scott Tucker.

Spring, summer, fall, or winter, there is never a bad time to explore Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

“71,000 acres here at Sleeping Bear Dunes. You can still find an experience where it's you and nature, and you and the park without any other visitor around,” Tucker says.

2016 was a record year for Sleeping Bear Dunes with nearly 1.7 million visitors.

And they’re starting 2017 off on a high note with recognition from National Geographic.

“It's a great confirmation of the idea of what Sleeping Bear Dunes was created for. Almost 50 years ago the lakeshore was created as an idea to preserve this special place, and for National Geographic to come out and say we're not only special, but one of the top 20-21 in the world, it's a nice moral boost for the region,” says Tucker.

Nicole White from Traverse City says she enjoys visiting the park year round.

“I have to say I agree with them. I think it is one of the top beaches in the world. The color and the landscape, and that you can get beach and trees lining up and the colors are amazing,” White says. “One great thing is you can use it all four seasons. Even though the summer is the best because you can dip in, all the seasons I really enjoy and they bring a different vibe.”