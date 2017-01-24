Inside the Kitchen: Art's Tavern in Glen Arbor

Art's Tavern may be a bar, but it goes way beyond the typical bar food and doesn't let that title define it.

Potentially why its been so successful for the last 80 plus years or so.

The famous local watering hole, yes, is a place to nurse your beer by night--and come back at the crack of dawn for a down home American breakfast.

The burger, is far-and-away the core of the menu, but don't feel obligated--your choices are many!

Enjoy your menu choice with a craft brew from the tavern's rotating selection of local taps.

Since 1934, Art's has operated on the guiding principle: 'no use in changing a good thing!'

