Cheboygan Co. Man Charged With Assault After Threatening To Take His Own Life

We can now show you the man police say barricaded himself in a house after shooting off a gun.

It happened Saturday afternoon on 4th St. in Wolverine.

Dwane Gagnon is now charged with assault with seven felony charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting police.

Cheboygan County deputies say Gagnon shot off the gun in his ex wife's house after a domestic assault.

The woman and her son were able to escape.

Deputies say Gagnon game out of the house with the gun, threatening to take his own life.

A sheriff's office lieutenant was able to talk him down before he was arrested.

Gagnon will be back in court January 30.