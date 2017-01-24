Trump Administration Orders EPA Media Blackout - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Trump Administration Orders EPA Media Blackout

Posted: Updated:

The EPA is now under a media blackout, under orders of President Donald Trump.

The Environmental Protection Agency is not allowed to award any new contracts, or grants.

They also cannot send out press releases, blog updates or post to the agency's social media accounts.

The last update posted was January 19, the day before the inauguration.

The EPA did not issue any kind of comment.