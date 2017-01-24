Consumers Energy Scam, Person Calling Claiming To Be A Representative

A new scam is circulating, tied to Consumers Energy.

Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra says someone is calling people claiming to be a representative from Consumers.

They claim your bill is past due.

They also say they need your credit information to set your account straight, before your electricity is shut off.

The scammers also give you a number to call to verify, but it's bogus.

Deputies remind people to be very careful with their personal information and to never give it out over the phone.