Trump Signs Executive Actions To Advance Approval of Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines

President Donald Trump signed executive actions Tuesday to advance approval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines.

Trump said the U.S. would approve the pipelines while also seeking a "better deal."

It's an early sign of how his administration will take a drastically different approach to energy and environmental issues.

The approval of the Keystone XL pipeline was stalled for years in the Obama administration until it was denied approval altogether in November 2015.

President Trump's action is likely to spark a new wave of protests over the environmental impact of the pipelines.

Also Tuesday, the president met with auto leaders who say they are excited to work with the new administration.

Earlier this morning, Mr. Trump tweeted, "I want new plants to be built here for cars sold here!"

During the meeting, the president said he'd speed up environmental approvals so companies can build.