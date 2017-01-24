DNR Investigating Upper Peninsula Wolf Poaching

The DNR is trying to track down the person who illegally shot and killed a wolf in the Upper Peninsula.

The DNR says the poaching happened near Iron River. Someone spotted the wolf's body on Sunday.

The animal appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators think it was killed that day.

Gray wolves are on the federal endangered species list.

It's illegal to kill them unless you are protecting a human life.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (906) 228-6561 or the 24-hour DNR Report All Poaching live at (800) 292-7800.