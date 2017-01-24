2016 Deadliest Year For Michigan Drivers In Nearly A Decade

2016 was the deadliest year for Michigan drivers in nearly a decade.

At least 1,021 people were killed in more than 300,000 crashes in the state.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says as more reports are received, the number of deaths could potentially increase, depending on the cause of death.

Experts say the recent increase in road deaths could be tied to an improving economy, lower gas prices and possible increased texting and driving.