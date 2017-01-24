9&10 News Gives Northern Michigan Live News On The Go

9&10 News has been working hard to provide Northern Michigan the technology to watch their favorite newscasts live from their handheld device! NMI News TV app is available now to download through iTunes and Google Play stores!

“9&10 News is proud to offer NMI News TV app to Northern Michigan. NMI News TV is portable and convenient, assuring our viewers never have to miss another newscast when they are away from home. It’s an honor to be able provide this exceptional method of watching 9&10 News to our ever growing reputation of being a leader in innovation and technology.” Says Kevin Dunaway, Vice President/General Manager.

NMI News TV will allow the user to stream all of the 9&10 and Fox 32 newscasts in real time, right from a tablet or smart phone. This portable solution will keep viewers up to date when on the road.

After downloading, you’ll see a blue menu offering all the features of this app. The first item- channels – allows you to switch between 9&10 or Fox 32. Once you’ve selected a channel, you can click ‘Stream Schedule’ to see what’s available for streaming.

You can also click ‘previously aired’ to see the content that we’re allowed to offer for Video On Demand such as all local newscasts, and many programs produced right here in Northern Michigan .

Viewers should be aware that to protect program distribution rights, location services must be enabled to ensure you are in Northern Michigan, where we are allowed to share these programs with you.