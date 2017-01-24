Michigan Approves Replacing Thousands of Election Ballot Machine - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan Approves Replacing Thousands of Election Ballot Machines

The state of Michigan gave the green light to replace thousands of election ballot machines.

The state administrative board approved the contracts Tuesday.

Each of Michigan's 83 county clerks will talk to local clerks about what vendor to choose.

The new equipment will be in place by the August 2018 primary.

Right now, all of the machines that count paper ballots are at least 10 years old.