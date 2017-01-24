Michigan Man Shot, Killed By Masked Man At Federal Halfway House - Northern Michigan's News Leader

A Michigan man is dead after he was shot and killed by masked men at a federal halfway house.

It happened Monday night.

Damarlon Thomas was a former Saginaw gang member.

Thomas was shot several times by one man as the other held around two dozen people at the home at gunpoint.

The victim's drug-related prison sentence was commuted in November by former President Barack Obama.