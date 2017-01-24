Flint Water Lead Levels Fall Below Federal Limit

A major development tied to Flint's water crisis.

The state Department of Environmental Quality says the water system no longer has lead levels exceeding the federal limit.

The city's 100,000 residents have been struggling with the man-made water crisis since 2014.

Lead levels are now considered comparable to other U.S. cities.

People still need to use filters because the ongoing replacement of pipes could spike lead levels in some homes.

The crisis started when the city failed to properly treat lead lines for corrosion.