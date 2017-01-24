To enable the 9&10 News Flash Briefing Skill on your Alexa-Enabled Device, follow these steps:

1. Open the 'Alexa' app on the device you use to configure your Alexa-Enabled Device.

2. Tap Menu, then settings.

3. Under 'Accounts', select 'Flash Briefing'

4. Tap 'Get more Flash Briefing Content' and search for 9&10. Tap 9&10, then click 'Enable'

5. Ask your device 'What's in the News?' to hear our latest update!

9&10 News Updates Alexa content several times a day, check back periodically to hear the latest from Northern Michigan's News Leader!