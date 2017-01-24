Apps from 9&10 News

9&10 News

9&10 News brings you the latest local news from around Northern Michigan on TV and online, and our 9&10 News app makes it easy to access local news, weather, sports, and much more -- no matter where you are.

The categories featured in the 9&10 News Android App include Local News, Weather, Sports, News Features, and much more!

NMI News TV

The 9&10 News/Fox 32 Live App brings 9&10 News and Fox 32 newscasts and weather forecasts directly to your mobile device. Watch live & on demand newscasts and see the stories you may have missed! Don’t miss local news, weather and entertainment programming just because you are away from your TV. Watch our content anywhere within our coverage area! Get the latest developments from across Northern Michigan, the biggest stories, breaking news, feature stories and of course the most accurate weather forecast from the Doppler 9&10 Weather Team. You can also join the latest conversation via social media within this app.

Doppler 9&10 Weather

Our Doppler 9&10 Weather App features 250 meter radar, future radar to see where severe weather is headed, high resolution satellite cloud imagery, current weather updated multiple times per hour, daily and hourly forecasts, the ability to add and save your favorite locations, fully integrated GPS for current location awareness, severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service, opt-in push alerts to keep you informed in severe weather, school closings, and more!