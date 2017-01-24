Living Right: Want it? Just Rent It!

Why buy it when you can rent it?

That's the sentiment of many young people today who have grown up in a culture where permanent ownership isn't as valued as it once was.

As Katie Boomgaard reports, renting may offer the best of both worlds.

One thing to remember when renting items: they must be in good condition when you return them or you might be charged a fee.

That means no stains on clothing, no spills in your borrowed car and no highlighting in your rented textbooks!