Sault Ste. Marie Meijer Looking To Fill 300 Positions

More jobs are coming to Sault Ste. Marie.

Three hundred positions have to be filled at the Sault Ste. Marie Meijer.

The store is looking to fill spots ranging from clerks and cake decorators to customer service workers and meat cutters.

The city hopes to bring international shoppers to the area.

The Meijer in Sault Ste. Marie is hoping to open this spring.

