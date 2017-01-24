Cloverland Electric Warns Customers About Phone Scam - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Cloverland Electric Warns Customers About Phone Scam

Cloverland Electric is warning its customers of a phone scam.

The company says the scammers ask people to pay their bills with a pre-paid debit card or they will shut off their electricity within 30 minutes.

These scams are on the rise in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Cloverland says the phone scams target small businesses and commercial accounts.

Cloverland says they don't call customers about payments before disconnecting their services.