Grand Rapids Man Arrested in Wexford Co. For Drunk Driving, Having Drugs

State police say they caught a drunk driver with drugs in his car in Wexford County.

Troopers say Marquese Howard, from Grand Rapids, was driving erratically when they pulled him over Sunday night in Clam Lake Township.

Inside his car, troopers say they found less than 25 grams of cocaine and marijuana.

He also had an open alcoholic drink.

Howard could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of charges for having narcotics, drunk driving and assaulting police.