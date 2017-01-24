Man Accused Of Breaking Into Wexford Co. Bar, Stealing Bottles, Cans

A Northern Michigan man could face life in prison after deputies say he broke into a bar to steal cans and bottles.

Wexford County sheriff's deputies say the break-ins happened at the Three Oh Eight bar in Manton last year between October and November.

Deputies say Johnny Cole broke a padlock, then stole almost $200 worth of empty beer cans and bottles.

They say it happened more than once.

Cole is now charged with larceny less than $200 and malicious destruction for breaking the padlock.

Habitual-fourth was also added to his charges.

If convicted, he could face up to life.