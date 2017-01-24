Presque Isle County Deputies Arrest Driver Following High Speed Chase

The Presque Isle County sheriff's office arrested a man after he led deputies on a high speed chase, where speeds reached up to 90 miles per hour.

Monday night, a pickup truck driven by 22-year-old Kody Hyde was on M-68 in Onaway near Millersburg.

The truck came to a stop on highway 638 after crashing into some trees.

The driver then took off on foot.

Deputies caught up with the suspect several hours later inside a van at a home on Walker Highway.

Hyde is charged with running from police and reckless driving.