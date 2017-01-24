What’s Trending Wednesday: Kicking The Common Cold

It’s that time of year: runny noses, achy heads and scratchy throats…the common cold is out in full force.

So while you’re curled up on the couch trying to get comfy, we want to share a few at-home remedies that’ll help ease those irritating symptoms.

Check them out in this week’s What’s Trending Wednesday!

Essential Steam

Steam out a stuffy nose with this simple essential oil remedy.

What you’ll need:

5-10 drops of eucalyptus, tea tree oil, or a combination

A heatproof bowl

Boiling water

A towel

Directions:

Put essential oils in the bottom of bowl and pour in several cups of boiling water Start by putting your face over the bowl at a comfortable distance Drape a towel over your head to trap the healing steam, taking deep breaths Have some tissues handy to blow your nose after! Repeat 2-3 times daily, adjusting the amount of essential oil to your preferences

Honey-Onion Cough Syrup

It may not sound like the most appealing concoction, but this homemade syrup is sure to treat that nasty cough.

What you’ll need:

1 red or yellow onion

Roughly 1 cup of organic raw honey

A jar or something similar with a tight fitting lid that will comfortably but snugly hold your onion

Directions:

Slice onion evenly Place the base of the onion in jar, pour a layer of honey over it Continue to alternate layering the onion and honey When finished, cover tightly and let sit overnight, or for 8-12 hours After sitting out, there will be liquid in the jar Use a spoonful as needed to control your cough (3 spoonful’s an hour, if needed)

Classic Cure

For those of you more in favor of a traditional remedy, try this “classic cure,” complete with soothing honey, warm water, vitamin-C rich lemon and garlic.

What you’ll need:

1 medium clove of garlic

1 lemon

1 teaspoon of honey

Warm water

Directions:

Crush up garlic clove and place in a glass along with lemon juice Top it off with the honey and warm water Stir, and then drink entirely Repeat 2-3 times a day for the duration of your symptoms

For these helpful ideas and more like them, click here.

Tune in to MTM each Wednesday at 5:20 a.m. And 8:50 a.m. for more trending topics!