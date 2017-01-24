What’s Trending Wednesday: Kicking The Common Cold - Northern Michigan's News Leader

What’s Trending Wednesday: Kicking The Common Cold

It’s that time of year: runny noses, achy heads and scratchy throats…the common cold is out in full force.

So while you’re curled up on the couch trying to get comfy, we want to share a few at-home remedies that’ll help ease those irritating symptoms.

Check them out in this week’s What’s Trending Wednesday!

Essential Steam

Steam out a stuffy nose with this simple essential oil remedy.

What you’ll need:

  • 5-10 drops of eucalyptus, tea tree oil, or a combination
  • A heatproof bowl
  • Boiling water
  • A towel

Directions:

  1. Put essential oils in the bottom of bowl and pour in several cups of boiling water
  2. Start by putting your face over the bowl at a comfortable distance
  3. Drape a towel over your head to trap the healing steam, taking deep breaths
  4. Have some tissues handy to blow your nose after! Repeat 2-3 times daily, adjusting the amount of essential oil to your preferences

Honey-Onion Cough Syrup

It may not sound like the most appealing concoction, but this homemade syrup is sure to treat that nasty cough.

What you’ll need:

  • 1 red or yellow onion
  • Roughly 1 cup of organic raw honey
  • A jar or something similar with a tight fitting lid that will comfortably but snugly hold your onion

Directions:

  1. Slice onion evenly
  2. Place the base of the onion in jar, pour a layer of honey over it
  3. Continue to alternate layering the onion and honey
  4. When finished, cover tightly and let sit overnight, or for 8-12 hours
  5. After sitting out, there will be liquid in the jar
  6. Use a spoonful as needed to control your cough (3 spoonful’s an hour, if needed)

Classic Cure

For those of you more in favor of a traditional remedy, try this “classic cure,” complete with soothing honey, warm water, vitamin-C rich lemon and garlic.

What you’ll need:

  • 1 medium clove of garlic
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 teaspoon of honey
  • Warm water

Directions:

  1. Crush up garlic clove and place in a glass along with lemon juice
  2. Top it off with the honey and warm water
  3. Stir, and then drink entirely
  4. Repeat 2-3 times a day for the duration of your symptoms

For these helpful ideas and more like them, click here.

