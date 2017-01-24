State Denies Allegations Regarding Minority Involvement In Public Participation Process

The state is denying allegations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that Michigan officials are not doing enough to include minorities in the public participation process.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality spokesman says that public participation processes have been expanded over the past 20 years to address the EPA’s concerns.

The EPA released a letter last week saying the Michigan DEQ failed to include all groups and ensure the public process is available to everyone.

The letter stems from a 1992 complaint out of Flint that said black people were discriminated against in the decision on the placement of a Genesee power station.