Andrew Byerly Birge To Fill In As U.S. Attorney For Western Michigan District

A new U.S. Attorney is filling in for the western Michigan district.

Andrew Byerly Birge will lead the U.S. Attorney's Office in western Michigan until President Donald Trump and the Senate approve a new prosecutor for the region.

This comes after Former U.S. Attorney Patrick Miles Jr. resigned last week.

Miles had been U.S. Attorney for western Michigan since 2012.

Andrew Byerly Birge has worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Grand Rapids for more than 16 years and served nearly 10 years as first assistant.

U.S. attorneys are presidential appointees who must be confirmed by the Senate and the job typically changes hands when a new president is elected.

Former U.S. Attorney Miles says the office is in "good hands" with Birge.

The Office covers 49 counties including the entire Upper Peninsula.