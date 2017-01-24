Britain’s Supreme Court: Parliament Vote Needed For British Exit From EU

Britain's Supreme Court says the government cannot push through the British exit from the European Union without an act of parliament.

The announcement comes following a Supreme Court vote early Tuesday morning to decide whether the prime minister or parliament has the right to trigger the process.

Supreme Court President David Neuberger says the vote was a majority of eight to three, in favor of a parliament vote.

The Supreme Court also unanimously ruled there's no need to consult Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland on the issue.

Now, the United Kingdom will hold a vote in parliament before carrying on with any actions to leave the European Union..