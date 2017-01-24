Michigan Milk Plants Can't Keep Up With Booming Dairy Business

State milk production is growing at a rapid rate and milk plants can't keep up.

The Michigan Milk Producers Association also known as MMPA is hosting meetings in Big Rapids this week to discuss what farmers should know about recent dairy trends.

Milk has increased production by 6% in Michigan and 1% in the United States as a whole, ranking Michigan 7th nationally for milk production.

Michigan milk is being produced at such a high rate Senior Director of Member and Government Relations for dairy, Sheila Burkhardt says, the biggest problem they're having is building enough plants to keep up; “We're looking at ways we can increase process and capacity maybe add, expand some of the plants we have and that's what we have done.”

MMPA members have invested about $100 million into Michigan milk plants they are still working to build.