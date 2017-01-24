More Executive Actions: President Trump Pulls Out Of Trans-Pacific Partnership

President Donald Trump has kicked off his first full week in office with an ambitious political agenda, focusing on American workers, business, and manufacturing.

The president's first order of business Monday mirrored his campaign promise to pull the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, something the Obama Administration had spent years negotiating.

He made a promise to business CEOs that he will cut taxes for companies and promote manufacturing in the country.

He also reiterated his promise to hit companies with heavy taxes if they leave the United States.

"They're gonna have a tax to pay, a border tax -- substantial border tax,” says President Donald Trump. “Some people say, "Oh, Trump is gonna tax," I'm not gonna tax, there is no tax. None whatsoever and I just wanna tell you, all you have to do is stay. Don't leave, don't fire your people in the United States."

President Trump also took care of some personal business Monday, releasing a letter saying he has resigned as the CEO of his business empire.