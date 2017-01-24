MTM On The Road: Northern Winter Culture Celebrated at Traverse City Crooked Tree Arts

It's not always easy to find contentment in the winter months, but here in northern Michigan we all find our way. Whether you remain active in the elements or turn to the indoors, talk to any local and they'll tell you that life does go on, even January through March. That appreciation of simple pleasures, enjoying relationships and a cozy hideout, it's a ritual in Scandinavian culture called Hygge (HUE-gah). This January through February 25 the Crooked Tree Arts Center in Traverse City celebrates that sentiment of northern Michigan with a multimedia exhibition called Hygge: A Winter's Glow. Free and open to the public, we explore the ongoing program live on Michigan This Morning!