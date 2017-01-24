Michigan, Ohio, Indiana State Police Raise Awareness About Human - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan, Ohio, Indiana State Police Raise Awareness About Human Trafficking

State police in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana are raising awareness about human trafficking this week.

Michigan State Police, Indiana State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking once again.

The week long tristate human trafficking initiative offers instructions about detecting human trafficking to drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants, and truck stop employees.

Michigan and Ohio are both in the top five for human trafficking cases.