MSP Arrest Texas Man, Accused Of Making Meth In Wexford Co.

Michigan State Police arrested a Texas man, accused of making meth in Wexford County, with a five year old boy in the home.

Troopers arrested Levi Dougherty Saturday after getting a tip he dumped meth-making material in a dumpster near the home he was living at on Vacation Lanes in Cadillac.

Police found evidence in the dumpster as well as inside the home, including chemicals, components and used one-pot meth labs.

Dougherty was charged with making meth and maintaining a drug house.

More charges are expected.