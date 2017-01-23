Traverse City Central HS Debate Team Honored, Varsity State Champs

“We've been much more successful this year than we have in the past,” says Sam Franz.

A big win for Traverse City Central High School.

They’re a school that can really debate.

Central High School's debate team won the Michigan Inter-Scholastic Forensic Association Varsity State Championship.

It’s the second consecutive state win for the team.

Students Sam Franz and Jill Murdock competed at the event at Calvin College in Grand Rapids.

Monday night, the students were recognized for their win.

TCAPS school board members congratulated the team for a job well done, and say they see bright futures for the students.

This year the debate team has been more successful than ever before in the history of the team. We've qualified to the national championship for the first time in the school’s history,” says Sam Franz, the Co-Captain of the Traverse City Central High School Debate Team.

The team will compete in the national tournament of champions at the University Of Kentucky in May.