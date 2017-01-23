A $1.1 Million Offer For Old Mission Peninsula School Accepted by TCAPS

The community rallying to keep the doors of a local school open.

The Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation offered to buy the school to keep it open, hoping the Traverse City Area Public School Board would accept their offer.

But Monday night, another unexpected offer came into play.

In continuing coverage, 9 and 10's Megan Atwood was there as the board made a decision.

“We received a letter concerning the purchase of old Mission Peninsula School,” says Superintendent Paul Soma.

An unexpected new offer Monday night that could've derailed a deal in the works for a year, to the purchase of Old Mission Peninsula School.

The Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation offered to buy it after TCAPS considered shutting down the school.

An anonymous offer of $1.25 million came just an hour before the TCAPS board meeting.

Superintendent Paul Soma read the letter during Monday night’s meeting. It reads, “My client is interested in the possible purchase of the old mission school property. And is requesting that the school board table the schedule vote on the pending agreement with old mission Peninsula education foundation.”

A blindside to the board and community.

“For this to come up at 5:01 pm on the night when you are supposed to vote frankly just absolutely wreaks of good faith being thrown out the window and dirty negotiations,” says Corey Phelps, a parent of Old Mission Peninsula School.

But the new, higher offer wouldn't keep the building operating as a school.

“You can sell it to the highest bidder or you can do what’s right for the community and keep us on board. Keep us on track and do what you said you were going to do,” says Allison O’Keefe, President of Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation.

The school board weighed both options, but chose to sell to the education foundation for 1.1 million dollars.

“We were all a little bit taken off guard. We are obviously thrilled that the board has voted and we are thrilled that the community on old mission is going to be able to continue having education,” continues Corey Phelps.

The building will officially transfer to the Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation in July of 2018.