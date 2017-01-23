East Jordan Man's Picture Goes Viral

What started as a simple walk on the ice has people across the world in awe.

Andy Poineau has lived near Lake Charlevoix for years.

Last week he posted pictures on Facebook near Springwater Beach Road.

They appear to show him floating on top of the water.

The pictures of Andy standing on the crystal clear ice of this lake have been viewed more than 66 thousand times across the world.

"I post something online about once every 3 to 6 months but when I do it gets attention apparently," he said.

There was not a cloud in the sky over Lake Charlevoix last week when Andy Poineau took a deep breath and, with a shovel in hand, stepped into a surreal scene.

"It's unnerving. Even though I know it's perfectly solid ice I wasn't going to go over about my armpits. Had I been 30 years younger I would have been all over it but it's a little unnerving," Andy said.

The pictures from that day show it all. Andy, and his friend Martha Sulfridge, capturing the moment where they appear to be floating above the water.

"Two days later someone emailed me and said you're on the front page of Reddit which was bizarre and from there it moved over to the Physics and Astronomy site and now it's just completely going crazy," Andy said.

The rare snapshots, showing everything down to the sand on the bottom of the lake, are still gaining momentum online and drawing attention to Boyne City.

"We had 2 nights in a row where it was 6 degrees and then during the day it got to about 10 degrees and when it freezes with no wind like that it freezes crystal clear. Not the first time I've seen it," he said.

Andy doesn't recommend going on ice unless you know it's safe. But he has a message for people who don't think the pictures are real.

"Get outside and go look. It's there for everybody," he said.