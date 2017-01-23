Mason Co. Sheriff's Office: Missing Child Found Safe In Hillsdale County

A two-year-old girl has been found safe after police say her father, out on bond for sex crimes, did not return her to foster care.

Hailey Hunter-Rose Fargo is in foster care in Muskegon, Michigan.

Her biological father, Mark Alan Saporita-Fargo had unsupervised parenting time Monday afternoon.

Authorities were notified shortly after 4 p.m. that the father did not return his daughter to foster care.

The Mason County Sheriff says the two were caught in Hillsdale County Tuesday morning.

The sheriff says Mark Saporita-Fargo was out on bond for sex crimes and was supposed to go on trial today for the crimes.

Monday, he was visiting his daughter, Hailey Hunter-Rose, but Fargo never returned her to foster care in Muskegon.

Fargo was arrested with conspiracy to commit unlawful imprisonment and is in Hillsdale County Jail.

Police have also arrested Jeffery Miller, who was driving the car Fargo and Hailey were in. The circumstance surrounding his arrest are not yet known.

