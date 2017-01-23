Roscommon Longtime Nurse Lifted Up By Community While Battling Brain Cancer

When a nurse with two decades of helping people under her belt was diagnosed with brain cancer…following years of fighting other cancers, an entire community stepped up to the plate.

The turnout at a benefit dinner held Sunday at the Roscommon Baptist Church in Roscommon was much more than ever expected.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Derrick Larr met Wendy Sebert, her family and the student who just wanted to help.

They have their story.

“You don't think that it's going to be you, you know?" says Wendy Sebert.

Wendy Sebert spent 20 years of her life as a nurse, touching lives.

In 2005, the tables turned.

“Her first cancer was in 2005 when I was first grade,” says Seth Sebert, Wendy’s son. “And then it went away after a while. Her second one came after middle school. Third one, in middle school and fourth, fifth and sixth were in high school."

First, it was breast cancer but it eventually spread to Wendy's brain, impacting everyone around her.

“When my mom told me what was going on, that gave me the idea,” says Robert Rousselo, who has been friends with Seth since preschool.

Robert had an idea.

Throw a spaghetti dinner and an auction at the Roscommon Baptist Church (the new building; pictured in the video is the former church).

“Boots on the ground and going into businesses and talking to them,” Rousselo says. “I thought maybe a couple people would show up but not, like, 200 to 300."

“We ended up having to buy more pasta,” says family friend Cameron Thurston. “When people were flooding through the door before it even started, it was phenomenal. It was great."

Wendy says it was overwhelming to see more than 300 people show up in support.

“It’s more than just a senior project for him,” Wendy says. “He has a heart for people and he's donating funds from bake sales and going to be the next head baker."

Through all of Robert's work, and with donations from businesses from Roscommon County all the way to Otsego County, they raised more than $11,500.

“People were so generous, you know? Businesses I've never been in, it's just amazing,” Wendy says. “You know, it brought me to tears. It's an amazing thing to see how many people you've touched during your life and it's a ripple effect."

Other donations can still be made with the church.

“We’re Christians...and the best way to get through this is prayers,” Wendy says. “That's truly the best thing that I could've ever done."

To check out the church’s page with all photos from Wendy’s benefit, check out the Roscommon Baptist Church website.

You can also mail donations to PO Box 178, Roscommon, MI, 48653.