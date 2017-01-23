TCAPS and Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation Reach Purchase Agreement

After months of negotiation TCAPS and the Old Mission Peninsula Education Foundation have reached a purchase agreement for the Old Mission Peninsula School.

The school was one of the three considered for closing last year.

A donation bought them until 2018 to find a solution.

The community foundation wants to create their own school using the same building.

The agreement will include a sale price of $1.1 million, and a transfer date of July 2018.

The president of the foundation, Allison O’Keefe, says this agreement brings relief.

“Both sides it's a win, TCAPS will now have an influx of money to use for the entire district for whatever they see fit and our community gets to keep the school.”

The approval of the purchase agreement is up for discussion at the TCAPS Board Meeting Monday at 6.