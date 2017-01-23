CWD Found In Two Mecosta County Deer

Two deer at a Mecosta County deer farm, diagnosed with a contagious disease.

It all started when samples were submitted to the state as part of testing for chronic wasting disease.

It’s a mandatory surveillance program for all deer farms to make sure the herds are healthy.

The Department of Agriculture found chronic wasting disease in two female deer at an unnamed Mecosta County deer farm.

In tonight's top story, 9&10’s Taylor Jones found out how the discovery will affect hunters.

Many are concerned about this disease spreading to other deer, which could have an effect on future hunting seasons.

“We have quarantined the farm and then our team is conducting a trace investigation. What they will do is they will try to figure out where the disease came from and if there was a potential for spread outside of the facility,” says Jessy Sielski, Public Information Officer for MDARD.

Precautions, already being taken over two confirmed chronic wasting disease cases. The Michigan Department of Agriculture says it spreads easily.

Now farms nearby are being inspected.

“Our team will work with the producers to depopulate the facility and test all of the deer, then we identify any other deer facilities within 15 miles radius and we will conduct records and inspections and work with those producers to develop a herd plan,” says Sielski.

Further testing may be done on free range deer in the area, which could end up lessening the deer population in Michigan. Hunters are concerned.

“We love doing it in our own state of Michigan and there is more people hunting in Michigan than any other state. So it affects the economy in the entire state, the traveling, the people coming up to their cabins. If there are no deer, why are they going to continue to come up? Hopefully it gets contained,” says Brandon Jurries, Trigger Time Outfitters.

Hunters and sporting goods stores hope the disease hasn't spread.

“I don't think there is a big worry for the hunters, we’re just going to have to take it as it goes and see what happens. The big thing is, did it get into the wild herd or did it just get contained to the deer farm?” Says Vic Havens, Frank’s Sporting Goods.

It is recommended not to eat infected deer.

You can have the DNR test the head of any deer to be sure.