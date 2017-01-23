Northern Michigan Schools Rank High On Statewide List

Some schools in northern Michigan are celebrating this year's state school ranking list.

Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District had three schools make the Reward Schools List, Kalkaska and Elk Rapids High School and Old Mission Peninsula School.

To get on the list the school had to be one or more of the following, the top 5% of schools in overall ranking, top 5% of schools making the best improvement or a “Beating the Odds” school where they overcame barriers and outperform schools with similar risk factors and demographics.

“We always talk about the kids, the students."

It's one of the reasons Kalkaska High school Principal John Sattler believes they were one of the more than 200 schools ranked in the top 5% the Reward Schools List.

“We actually talk about how can we mentor kids, we bring up kids names, we actually put up names on the wall in some of our meetings.”

Every year the state's department of education ranks schools on a specific criteria, that’s how they come up with the Reward Schools List.

Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jason Jeffrey says, “It's the school score cards and really it looks at student performance on state assessments, it looks at things like attendance rates, graduation rates.”

But the success behind landing on the Reward Schools List isn't just limited to those select schools. They hope their success spreads throughout the district. Dr. Jeffrey says the list can be a resource for schools to review their strengths and places they need to work on, ask questions and seek tips from other districts.

Principal Sattler says, “Each school has their own unique identity and the unique population so what works for us might not work for them, but I'd definitely would be open to helping anyone out.”

He says, this is just the beginning for their high school, they will still push their kids to be their best.

“I want our school to continue to beat the odds.”