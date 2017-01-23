Man Arrested In Mount Pleasant For Driving Drunk, Running From Police

A man was arrested in Mount Pleasant after a police chase.

Police say they tried to pull Cody Bantien after they suspected he was driving drunk Sunday morning.

But he didn't stop and police had to chase him for miles.

He eventually went into the ditch and was arrested.

Police say Bantien had a knife on him and is a parole absconder out of Lansing.

He's charged with driving drunk, running from police and having a concealed weapon.