Three People Arrested In Isabella Co, Drugs Found

Three people were arrested in Isabella County after officers found drugs in a traffic stop.

Mount Pleasant police made the stop Sunday and arrested Adam Dysinger for not having a proper license or insurance.

During the arrest, an officer found three needles on him.

They say the two passengers were intoxicated and both violating parole.

Both were arrested.

While searching Donald Halicek, an officer found eight grams of heroin

Now, Dysinger is facing charges for not having the proper vehicle paperwork.

Halicek is charged with having heroin, and bringing contraband into prison.