Grand Traverse Co. Detectives Arrest Man Accused of Two Business Break-Ins

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say broke into two businesses and stole more than $1,000.

Detectives arrested Brian Meade on Wednesday.

They say he broke into The Beat Lab and Advanced Mapping Technology in Garfield Township late last year.

He's facing charges of receiving and concealing stolen property worth more than $1,000, having burglary tools and being a habitual offender.

Detectives are still investigating.